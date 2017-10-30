Scotland is being urged to brace itself as the nation is set to be battered by icy winds from the North Pole - with temperatures set to drop as low as -11C.

The deep freeze will be the worst to attack Britain since the cold snap of 2012/13 when much of the nation all but came to a standstill because of snow and ice.

Just one day into the end of British Summer Time, the Met Office’s outlook for the month ahead has forecast a “rather cold” early November followed by temperatures that are below-average for this time of year.

