THE crisis in Catalonia is many things, but it is not a vicarious battle over Scottish independence. It should neither be a surrogate crusade for those frustrated with progress towards a second referendum here nor an opportunity to defeat secessionists, albeit in another land. Sadly, though, a minority on both sides seem to wish to fight a proxy war.

I don’t know if Catalonia should be independent. It’s an issue where I’ve mixed views. As a supporter of nations’ rights to self-determination I see the argument for a people with a distinct history and separate language. Equally, I’ve sympathy for those seeking to make Spain a fairer land with devolved governments in Catalonia and elsewhere.

In many ways I find it mostly sad that it has come to this. I’ve a genuine love of the land and people in all in its parts. My political interest has been more historic with the civil war, and in that I was recently researching a piece on Scots who served in the International Brigade defending the Spanish Republic and fighting fascism. I suppose that has added to the air of tragedy I feel about what’s going on now. Out of 2400 Brigaders, 549 were Scots, many from Glasgow. Indeed, the Woody Guthrie song Jarama Valley was based on a poem penned by Alex McDade from Possilpark, who was wounded in that battle and later died fighting at Burente.

As Justice Secretary I met my counterpart in Catalonia and equally engaged with senior officials and police officers in Madrid over the years. I was impressed by the integrity and capabilities of all, irrespective of any views they might have held on autonomy for Catalonia.

Equally, what little I do know of the issue is that Catalonia isn’t Scotland in history, powers or fact. It’s distinct and that’s shown by many who have different views on independence for both lands. There are people I know who supported Yes in Scotland where they now live but are opposed to it in Catalonia; some came from there though others from different parts of Spain. Equally, I’m aware of supporters of Catalan independence who opposed it for Scotland, and some of them are expat Scots. The two issues are quite distinct and should be treated as such.

But, I do know that it’s for the Catalan people to decide and in a democratic manner where a referendum is the sensible choice, as Scotland has shown despite the travails of Brexit. I appreciate the Catalan Government’s frustration at Madrid’s intransigence and refusal to even discuss one. That was unacceptable and there must be a referendum to try to resolve the constitutional impasse. That said, I believe that the Catalan Government has been ill-judged in some actions and unduly hasty in others.

However, the issue is now about democracy. In some ways it has always partly been that, and it has been remiss of the EU not to have brokered a plebiscite. No-one has the right to restrict the desire of a people for their independence if they wish it. There seems to be genuine doubt as to whether it can be won, though the heavy-handed actions of Madrid are acting as recruiting sergeant.

It’s unacceptable that those who seek to achieve their goals democratically through the ballot box are being repressed whilst others who pursued their ideals through the gun and bomb have been rewarded with democracy, even in Europe. That’s perverse and why the EU’s silence has been shameful. So a referendum is required to defuse the situation.

Its now about the democratic rights, not independence. Whatever you may think about the Catalan Government it has a democratic mandate, albeit limited. Meanwhile, Madrid is led by a party that’s rotten and corrupt. Rolling in the Guardia Civil, ousting the Catalan leaders and threatening to imprison them is also showing contempt for democracy.

In a few months it will be 50 years since Soviet tanks trundled into Czechoslovakia, extinguishing the Prague Spring and overthrowing the Dubcek regime. Czechoslovakia isn’t Catalonia nor Spain the Soviet Union. But there’s an underlying principle about a people being able to chose their own destiny. The EU was partly established to stop that and provide for a better and fairer Europe.

The EU needs to ensure that democracy prevails and that a referendum is held. That’s the only solution. It is absurd to say it’s only an internal Spanish matter. It’s gone beyond that.

What the outcome will be is for the Catalans to decide. But, it’s neither a re-run of, nor precursor, to another Scottish referendum. Its about democracy and that’s what Alex McDade and his comrades fought for.