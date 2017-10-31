Comedian and actor Sir Billy Connolly has been knighted at Buckingham Palace for services to entertainment and charity.

After learning he had been given a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours list, Connolly told the BBC: "I am a little embarrassed but deep within me, I'm very pleased to have it.

"I feel as if I should be called Lancelot or something. Sir Lancelot, that would be nice. Sir Billy doesn't quite have the same ring."

