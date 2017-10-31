Comedian and actor Sir Billy Connolly has been knighted at Buckingham Palace for services to entertainment and charity.
After learning he had been given a knighthood in the Queen's birthday honours list, Connolly told the BBC: "I am a little embarrassed but deep within me, I'm very pleased to have it.
"I feel as if I should be called Lancelot or something. Sir Lancelot, that would be nice. Sir Billy doesn't quite have the same ring."
Connolly, also known as The Big Yin, will celebrate his 75th birthday later this year.
The Glasgow-born star said he wishes his late sister and his parents were alive to see him knighted.
"I wish my sister was here," he said. "My sister Flo died last year and she would have loved that, and my parents are both dead, so I wish they were here to see it."
Known primarily for his comedic performances, Connolly has also had a successful acting career, starring in the films Brave, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Mrs Brown and The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies.
In 2013 he announced he was being treated for the initial symptoms of Parkinson's disease, admitting he had started to forget his lines during performances.
Connolly was in London on Monday for a Downing Street reception, hosted by Theresa May, marking 200 years since Dr James Parkinson's Essay on the Shaking Palsy.
He was joined by actress turned clinical psychologist and author Pamela Stephenson, his wife since 1989.
Also attending the investiture ceremony is Stephanie Shirley, who will receive a damehood for services to IT and philanthropy.
She will be joined by footballer Steven Davis and former Wales football international Michele Adams, who will be receiving MBEs.
