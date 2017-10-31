Police are "very concerned" for a heavily-pregnant woman who has been missing for two days.
Natasha Ritchie, 31, was last seen in Memsie near Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, at about 6.15pm on Sunday.
She is eight months pregnant and has not been in touch with her family, but there was a potential sighting of her in Watermill Road, Fraserburgh, at about 10.30am on Monday.
Officers said Ms Ritchie has links to Peterhead and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Ms Ritchie is about 5ft 5ins with long brown hair. She is thought to be wearing black leggings, a blue jacket and black Nike trainers.
Sergeant Martin MacDougall said: "It is out of character for Natasha not to be in touch with her family and we are very concerned for her welfare, particularly as she is eight months pregnant.
"We just want to make sure she is okay and would ask her to contact us.
"Natasha is well-known in Fraserburgh and also has connections to Peterhead, and we would ask that if you have any information that may assist us in tracing her please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 0831 of 30/10."
