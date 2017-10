Publication of an expert report containing concerns about the Scottish Government's education reforms was held up for months and only released after the plans were announced.

The paper with the initial findings from the International Council of Education Advisers (ICEA) was finished in April but was not made public until July, after Education Secretary John Swinney confirmed plans for the controversial changes.

The report praised but also warned against becoming "too focused on changing the structure of the education system", suggesting "culture and capacity" are of greater importance.

