Scottish Tory MPs have joined calls for Philip Hammond to cut tax on Scotch whisky at next month's Budget.

Douglas Ross, Kirstene Hair and Bill Grant suggested cutting duty could actually increase the tax take for the Treasury, amid warnings a tax rise has coincided with one million fewer bottles of Scotch being sold.

Treasury minister Andrew Jones said the Government would continue to support the industry, but warned the Chancellor was facing tough choices over the public finances ahead of the Budget.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on the future of the Scottish whisky industry, Moray MP Mr Ross said: "On the point of taxation, would he agree with me that the Treasury should actually be looking at the benefits of reducing the taxation, because actually the Scotch Whisky Association, with the independent back-up of KPMG, have actually shown that by reducing the duty on Scotch whisky, you increase the revenues going to the Treasury."

Angus MP Ms Hair added: "We have the fourth highest excise rate in the EU.

"Other EU countries do support their home industries, and I think we too, even more so now, need to follow suit."

Mr Grant (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock), meanwhile, said reducing corporation tax had been successful in increasing the tax take.

"We're minded to further reduce the corporation tax to achieve the same role," he added.

"Do you think that would also apply to the reduction in duty on spirits, and maybe generate an increased tax take as per the corporation tax?"

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael, a former Scottish secretary who led the debate, said March's Budget had brought in an increase of 3.9% in spirits duty, with a 3.4% increase forecast at the end of this month and a further 3% per year thereafter.

"It's something of a super tax which I would suggest to the minister is ill-conceived, misguided and really does require some quite urgent consideration," Mr Carmichael said.

"The increase in March did damage confidence.

"It has led to a sharp decrease, a million bottles fewer sold in the first two quarters of this year compared to last year."

Mr Jones said figures from the Scotch Whisky Association estimated the industry earns around £5 billion for the UK economy and supports more than 40,000 jobs, 7,000 of which are in the rural economy.

"It is a fantastic success story and one for our UK to be proud of," he added.

"We will continue to support the Scotch whisky industry, so that it continues to thrive and prosper."

Mr Jones went on: "As we approach the Budget, I have to say that the Government does face some pretty tough choices.

"I can't really pre-empt what the Chancellor may announce, but I must just point out that it is the Government's policy and the public finances assume that alcohol duties will rise by RPI (retail price index) each year."