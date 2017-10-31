NICOLA Sturgeon has ordered a wide-ranging review of the Scottish Government’s procedures for handling complaints of sexual harassment.

The First Minister said there was a general culture of harassment and abuse “that has gone unchallenged for a long time”.

And her official spokesman warned perpetrators within the Government faced “consequences”, but refused to be drawn on whether ministers would lose their jobs if allegations came to light.

He said the Government’s top official, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, would review the Government’s procedures for investigating complaints made by staff.

He added: “[The First Minister] made clear that in her view this is a culture that has gone unchallenged for a long time.

“This can be potentially a watershed moment which sees a change of culture. All organisations have a responsibility to ensure that the procedures they have in place are such that people – it’s mostly women – have confidence to come forward with concerns they may have.

“The First Minister was making the point that the problem here is certainly not the victims, but neither is it necessarily with organisations. We’re not talking about an organisational problem here.

“The problem is with men and men’s behaviour. That is the problem.

“We’re not just talking about elected politicians and their staff. We’re talking about everyone who works in that environment.”

He continued: “Clearly if inappropriate behaviour goes on it has to be addressed and there have to be consequences.”

Officials confirmed there had been five reported incidences of sexual harassment within the Government since 2013.

The SNP is currently complaints against two of its parliamentarians.