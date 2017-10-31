Artist John Lowrie Morrison is to receive a lifetime achievement award at a ceremony celebrating the success of Scots with a connection to London.

The painter, known as Jolomo, will be presented with the Great London Scot award at a ceremony in the city later this month.

Previous winners of the award include tennis star Andy Murray, violinist Nicola Benedetti and businessman Sir Ian Wood.

This year, the award for outstanding achievement has been won by Lucinda Russell, the first Scottish female trainer to win the Grand National with One for Arthur in April this year.

The award for outstanding young talent goes to rugby player Mark Robertson, part of the Scotland Sevens squad and Olympic silver medallist.

The event will also raise money for the Doddie Weir'5 Trust, set up this year after the Scottish rugby legend was diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Dr Morrison said: "It is a great honour for me to receive the Great London Scot award for lifetime achievement, particularly considering the list of illustrious former recipients of the awards.

"It is also an honour to be involved in raising money and raising awareness for the Doddie Weir'5 Trust."

The awards will be presented at a special event at the Savoy Hotel in London on November 24.

Former Tesco chairman Sir David Reid, who nominated Jolomo for the award, said: "For me, John Lowrie Morrison's unique style brings vividly to life many of the aspects we all love and admire about the west of Scotland.

"When you first see his paintings, you ask yourself if they are real. When you go and visit the places, you discover they are and see how he has brought them to life.

"This award is deserved recognition of his remarkable skills and success as a painter, and the generosity of the funds he has raised for charitable causes over the years through his paintings."

A new exhibition of the Argyll-based artist's paintings is about to be unveiled at the Gullane Art Gallery in East Lothian.

Jolomo: Flowers and Gardens of Scozia and Venezia includes a selection of his landscape paintings of the west of Scotland and striking new paintings of Venice and the Venetian lagoon.