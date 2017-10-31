Special wreaths have been laid today to mark the annual opening ceremony to the Glasgow Garden of Remembrance.
Members of the public joined the armed forces community at the poignant event to remember those who have fallen during conflicts.
More than 20 wreaths were laid at the service, which was led by the Rt Hon Eva Bolander, Lord Lieutenant and Lord Provost of the City of Glasgow.
Among those who attended the event, organised by Legion Scotland, were representatives from PoppyScotland and war veterans.
Kevin Gray MM, CEO of Legion Scotland, said: "The Garden of Remembrance in George Square is an important focal point for citizen of Glasgow and the surrounding area to remember the fallen.
"It was wonderful to see Legion Scotland members, other veterans, serving members of the Armed Forces and the general public come together in such numbers to pay their respects, despite the inclement weather."
The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland performed at the special service, which was conducted by Reverend Dr Karen K Campbell.
Councillor Eva Bolander said: "It's a privilege to join Legion Scotland and reflect on those who lost their lives to preserve our freedoms.
"As we continue to commemorate the centenary of the Great War, it's important we don't forget the enormous debt we owe."
