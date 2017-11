COD, herring and haddock may vanish from Scotland’s west coast waters by the turn of the century because of global warming, a new study has revealed.

Researchers by one of Europe's leading marine science research organisations, has predicted that by 2100 commercially important species could migrate out from this ecosystem, most likely to colder waters further north, in response to rising sea temperatures.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports show that cod and herring off Scotland’s west coast are already nearing the edge of their temperature tolerance range.

