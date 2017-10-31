Men must examine their behaviour in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at Holyrood, the Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney pointedly answered a question on the issue at parliament despite it falling under the brief of Equalities Secretary Angela Constance.

A series of reviews and steps to tackle sexual abuse have been announced by the Scottish Parliament, Government and parties after claims of sexual harassment emerged.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon orders Scottish Government review of sex pest procedures

Mr Swinney said: "The government wants to make clear that it is the conduct and behaviour of men that needs to change if we are to end the sexual harassment and abuse of women, whether that be in their workplace, their social life or in their home.

"Therefore, as the most senior male minister in the Scottish Government, I wanted to answer this question and to make clear that it is up to men to make these changes and men must examine their own behaviour.

"Sexual harassment or abuse in the workplace or anywhere else is completely unacceptable and must stop, just as the underlying attitudes and inequalities that perpetuate it must also stop."

He called on the parliament to unite to send "a strong message that there is no place in Scottish politics or in this Parliament or in our constituency offices for any form of harassment or abuse", and urged anyone who had experienced any form of harassment to report it.

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said the allegations of sexism and harassment were "sickening but unfortunately not surprising".

She said the parliament's decision to launch a confidential phone-line for those affected was well-intentioned but urged authorities to go further and set up an independent review of the procedures and culture of parliament, informed by women's organisations and trade unions.

"Unless we understand how difficult it is for women to come forward with complaints for fear that they will not be believed or supported and recognise that this is a cultural problem that requires a cultural change, then we will never fully resolve this," she said.

Tory MSP Annie Wells said her party took the issue "very seriously" and had committed to review its procedures for dealing with sexual harassment complaints.

Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said the problem was "deeply ingrained in our society" and educating children on consent was crucial to help bring about cultural change while Lib Dem Liam McArthur said clarity was needed on the procedures for staff who wanted to make a report.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has asked her most senior civil servant, permanent secretary Leslie Evans, to review the Scottish Government's processes for dealing with complaints of sexual harassment while the SNP is also undertaking a review.

A spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said she believed the problem is primarily "men and men's behaviour".

He added: "The First Minister made clear that it is, in her view, a culture which has gone unchallenged for a long time.

"On the upside, this can be potentially a watershed moment which sees a change of culture."

The SNP is investigating complaints of sexual harassment made by two people, which emerged after human-rights lawyer Aamer Anwar said women ranging from MSPs to interns had raised concerns about behaviour across the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP said two people had raised separate complaints which will be fully investigated.

Holyrood has said the number of cases of inappropriate behaviour or harassment brought to the attention of officials over the last five years was ''in single figures'' and the government confirmed the number they have dealt with is similar.