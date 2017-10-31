MORE than 14,000 tonnes of grit is ready and waiting as Scotland's capital gears up to battle the icy winter weather ahead.
Plans for the colder months are already in place in Edinburgh, with a fleet of gritting lorries, snow ploughs and mini tractors serviced and ready to go.
And this year teams on the road can respond quicker to the public with the introduction of new tracking technology.
Telematics devices have been fitted to the entire winter weather fleet, allowing lorries and tractors to transmit their location and gritting operation.
The temperature of the city's road network will be digitally logged to create a thermal map, allowing for better gritter route planning in years to come.
Standby arrangements for treating roads, pavements and cycle routes are now in place 24 hours a day, while salt bins across the city are topped up.
Transport and Environment Convener, Councillor Lesley Macinnes, said: "The winter may be just beginning, but we never can tell what conditions it will bring - as we've seen in previous years - so it's essential that we are well prepared.
"That's why we've been busy planning for the months ahead, ensuring our fleet of winter weather vehicles are set to go, salt stocks are topped up and staff are trained.
