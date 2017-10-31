PLANS to close a renowned music school in Edinburgh could be blocked by the Scottish Government, it has emerged.

Ministers may step in to save the City of Edinburgh Music School which is under threat from a scheme by the local authority to spread out music tuition throughout the city.

The majority of the funding provided for the school is in the form of a block grant from Government funds.

Edinburgh Council is considering using the money to create a citywide "Equity and Excellence Music Service” instead, but it has been reported that Ministers will prevent money being diverted from the school, one of Scotland's six Centres of Excellence.

While local authorities are responsible for allocating financial resources on the basis of local needs and priorities, they must first fulfill statutory obligations and the jointly agreed set of national and local priorities which includes the Scottish Government’s key strategic objectives and manifesto commitments.

The City of Edinburgh Music School has helped steer dozens of gifted young musicians – alumni include Shirley Manson, lead singer of Garbage, international jazz saxophonist Tommy Smith and the Celtic Fusion artist Martyn Bennet, who died of cancer aged 33.

His mother has described the proposals as "shortsighted and heartbreaking", saying: "Martyn always said that his grounding at the school was what really got him on the road.

"He regarded the teachers as inspiring and brilliant, and you can;t achieve that by thinning out the funding.

"Before he arrived at the school he was always afraid to shine, and would get teased by other pupils, but the music school allowed him to be different. There are some gloriously talented youngsters at the school."

Ms Bennet, who teaches part-time at the school, added: "It's not a school for elite or posh people. He had the sort of education I would never have been able to afford.

"It's a real flagship school, something we can ll be proud of. If it were to go, we wouldn't have flagships anymore. We would be in tatters."

Tommy Smith, founder of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra and a former pupil of the school, also voiced his disapproval over the council's plan.

He said: "I used to attend Broughton High School wh n I was 15. I would take the bus to Wester Hailes and have lessons by eminent specialists on flute, clarinet, saxophone, piano etc and meet and be inspired by all the genius players.

"I practised harder because of that environment. You need to have all the talented kids together. They inspire each other to reach high goals."

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “The Scottish Government highly values the role of all six centres of excellence in Scotland.

"Any decision by the Council has yet to enter the consultation phase and the Scottish Government will be discussing the current situation with Edinburgh Council and, in particular, Edinburgh's role as part of a network of centres of excellence ‎across Scotland."

Ian Perry, council convener for education, children and families, said that the council was looking to create a music service that would increase the number of accessing music.