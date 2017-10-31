A teenager has appeared in court charged with the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl in Dunfermline.

The alleged incident happened in the Carnegie Drive area of the Fife town between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday October 28.

Joe Mossman, 18, was arrested and appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He was charged under sections one and two of the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009, which cover rape.

He made no plea and was released on bail with the case committed for further examination.