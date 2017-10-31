SCOTLAND'S top police officer will not be suspended despite being hit by a fourth bullying allegation from a senior staff member.

It had been believed that the latest allegation against Police Scotland's chief constable Phil Gormley reportedly by a civilian worker – would lead to his suspension.

The chief was already being probed over three earlier complaints involving gross misconduct by the Police Independent Review Commissioner when a fourth complaint emerged.

The Scottish Police Authority board has, however, decided to extend his period of so-called 'extended leave' rather than suspend the officer to allow the investigations to take place.

If cleared of wrongdoing he was then expected to be invited back to resume his duties as head of Police Scotland.

Although the effects of 'extended leave' are the same, suspension is seen as a more serious public action and as an actual sanction.

It is understood he will continue to collect his £212,000 salary while the complaints against him are investigated.

A statement relating to the board's review decision says: "The considered decision of the board was not to suspend the Chief Constable at this time and that it was appropriate to continue the period of extended leave and review this decision by 3 November 2017."

Scottish Police Authority's departing chairman Andrew Flanagan (above) said that "we would continue to keep that arrangement under review".

Mr Gormley, who took over the top job in Scottish policing in January 2016, went on special leave in early September after it emerged a second complaint of gross misconduct against him had been made by a member of the Force Executive, Police Scotland's senior management team.

That team is made up of officers of the rank of Assistant Chief Constable and higher, the force's deputy chief officer and the director of ICT.

The first complaint of gross misconduct was announced in July, with Mr Gormley denying the allegations.

In his last statement, issued when he stepped aside last month, Mr Gormley said: "In the interests of the office of Chief Constable and the broader interests of Police Scotland, I have sought and been granted special leave to enable this matter to be properly assessed.

"I deny and reject the allegations and will co-operate with the SPA's assessment and procedures. It is my intention to resume my full duties when this matter has been resolved.