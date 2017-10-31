A prominent Labour activist has said she was raped at a party event in 2011 and felt discouraged to report it as she was told to do so could have been bad for her career.

As the “sex pest” furore continues to swirl around Westminster, Bex Bailey, 25, a former member of the party's National Executive Committee, has called for an independent agency to be set up to deal with such issues.

Ms Bailey, who was 19 at the time of the Labour Party gathering, told BBC Radio Four's PM programme she did not get the support she needed when she reported the incident to a senior official two years later.

She said the Labour official warned her that taking the matter further could be bad for her career.

READ MORE: Men should examine behaviour amid Holyrood sexual harassment claims, MSPs told

Ms Bailey said the attack was not carried out by an MP but by an individual more senior to her.

Asked if she had gone to the police, Ms Bailey said: "No, I didn't, for all the reasons that a lot of women don't report this. I was scared, I felt ashamed, I know that the Labour Party, like any family, loves a good gossip and I didn't want people to know and I also was worried that I wouldn't be believed if I did. So, no I didn't.”

She went on: "It took me a while to summon up the courage to tell anyone in the party but, when I did, I told a senior member of staff, who...suggested to me that I not report it.

"I was told that if I did it might damage me and that might be their genuine view; it might be that that was the case, in which case that shows that we have a serious problem in politics with this issue anyway."

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon orders Scottish Government review of sex pest procedures

A Labour Party spokesman said: "The Labour Party takes these allegations extremely seriously. It takes great courage for victims of rape to come forward and all support must and will be made available to them.

"We would strongly recommend that the police investigate the allegations of criminal actions that Bex Bailey has made.

"Labour will also launch an independent investigation into claims that a party employee acted improperly over these 2011 allegations,” he added.