A prominent Labour activist has said she was raped at a party event in 2011 and felt discouraged to report it as she was told to do so could have been bad for her career.

As the “sex pest” furore continues to swirl around Westminster, Bex Bailey, 25, a former member of the party's National Executive Committee, has called for an independent agency to be set up to deal with such issues.

Ms Bailey, who was 19 at the time of the Labour Party gathering, told BBC Radio Four's PM programme she did not get the support she needed when she reported the incident to a senior official two years later.

Loading article content