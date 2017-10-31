A PLAN by Scotland's second largest local authority to crackdown on drivers as a means of boosting its income has sparked anger and fuelled the perception the Scottish capital is "anti-car".

Edinburgh City Council has been criticised over plans to raise more money from motorists as it moves to balance its books with £21 million budget savings package.

In its contentious budget cuts proposal the council suggests boosting income on transport policy including bus lane camera enforcement and parking increases income of more £600,000 in a single year.

The plan has prompted an angry response from one motoring policy expert who said the reason for installing bus lane cameras should be to help make public transport more reliable attractive and not to raise funds for council coffers.

A spokesperson for the council said the details of the how the bus lane camera income would be increased are not yet available.

Last year around 25,000 drivers were fined for driving in bus lanes in Edinburgh bringing in £760,000, with drivers receiving a fine of £60 if not paid within 14 days of being issued.

It is also expected there will be an increase in the price of parking permits, estimated to raise an extra £100,000, which would mean a rise of around £24 on the most expensive 12-month permit in the city centre zones one to four , which currently cost £475.

The proposals are among a raft of cuts which opposition councillors have asked to be re-examined before approving their next stage through the council process.

Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists RoadSmart, said the organisation "strongly rejects any link being made between raising revenue and enforcing traffic regulations.

"The sole reason for enforcing bus lanes should be to attract more people to use buses through faster and more reliable services.

"Setting targets for income will encourage the council to do nothing to improve signposting and review operations of the cameras on bus lanes and other enforcement activities: why fix it when it is generating income?"

He said: "For us the ideal camera should catch no one because everyone understands why it is there and complies naturally.

"Parking income is best increased by providing more spaces, reducing prices at off peak times and improving customer service.

"As long as Edinburgh City Council promote policies such as these they will do nothing to dispel the urban myths out there about the council being anti-car.”

The proposals are to be examined next month.

Iain Whyte, Edinburgh Tory group leader, raised concerns over the lack of information on the proposed cuts, adding. “We have a list of items and some figures against them as savings.

"We don’t know what else might be out there as alternatives.”

The are eight cameras in the Scottish capital Calder Road (two), Jewel, Kirklands Park Street, Little France Drive, London Road, Prestonfield Avenue and the Shore.

The Little France bus lane camera close to the city's Royal Infirmary issued 8,049 tickets last year, collecting almost £500,000 in fines.

However, last year almost 1,000 fines were said to be outstanding.

The city has been praised for other roads based plans and Edinburgh was among the first to introduce 20mph limits in July 2016.

Under the budget cut plans, the Edinburgh Music School would close, a reduction of £420,000 in the budget of Edinburgh Leisure is proposed, council tax would go up by three per cent, and there could be more than 100 job losses.

Levels of bus lane fines is a Scotland-wide issue with drivers in Glasgow facing £6.7 million in bus lane fines last year, a total of 112,045 penalty tickets, working out at more than 300 every day.

Visitors to the city were among the hardest hit, getting twice as many bus lane fines as residents , leading to claims inadequate warning signs are leaving motorists confused and prone to stray into bus lanes by accident.

Aberdeen handed out £3.5m in bus lane fines since 2013, with 102,679 penalty notices issued. Although £2.9m in fines has been paid, almost £600,000 worth are outstanding.

A Council spokesperson said: “This is one of a number of proposals on which the public are encouraged to have their say once the budget consultation is live. All feedback will be taken into account before agreeing the budget in February.

“Enforcing bus lanes is essential to maintaining a smooth-flowing transport system in Edinburgh, where buses are able to bypass queuing traffic during busy periods, encouraging people to choose public transport as a more environmentally-friendly alternative to the car.

“Most bus lanes are now peak-only, enabling all traffic to flow smoothly outwith the peak rush hour periods by using both lanes. However, it is the driver’s responsibility to take heed of the signage and road markings to avoid risking a fine.”