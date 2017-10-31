THE Scottish Police Authority has dismissed concerns that the appointment of senior civil servant Kenneth Hogg to run Scotland’s troubled civilian police watchdog is a potential conflict of interest.

Mr Hogg who has been the Scottish Government’s Director of Local Government and Communities since 2013, was appointed interim chief executive of the troubled civilian watchdog on a 12-month secondment ahead of the departure of outgoing chief executive John Foley.

Foley announced in August he was taking early retirement, with his post being made redundant in its present form.

But concerns have been raised to the SPA that Mr Hogg's position in government could lead to interference and is a conflict of interest.

Mr Hogg's 27-year career in the civil service has including a variety of positions in UK and Scottish governments. As director for Safer Communities from 2009 and 2012 he played a key role leading reforms of policing and the fire and rescue service.

Former Chief Superintendent Niven Rennie, an expert in Scottish policing raised concerns that the natural desire of civil servants would be to protect the reputation of the government at all costs.

Bu the SPA's departing chairman Andrew Flanagan said: "We took the formal decision to appoint Kenneth Hogg as interim chief executive. There was a question raised by the public.. whether a senior civil servant represents a conflict of interest and this is something we particularly asked Kenneth at the interview stage, where his loyalties would lie in taking on the role.

"He was very clear that during the period of his interim appointment his loyalties would be to the SPA and that he would act always in the interests of the SPA and we were satisfied that that was the case."

The salary for the post ranges between £105,000 to £110,000.

Mr Hogg will initially work under current SPA chairman Andrew Flanagan, who announced his own resignation four months ago.

Scottish Government officials are currently interviewing for Mr Flanagan’s replacement, with potential contenders said to include two respected former Labour politicians, Paul Rooney and Susan Deacon.

Mr Hogg, who currently heads the government’s local government department after a spell in charge of policing was not appointed by the Scottish Government, but by the SPA.