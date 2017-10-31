NICOLA Sturgeon has made a direct appeal to senior men in her party to “reflect on your own behaviour” as the SNP continue to investigate sexual harassment complaints against two parliamentarians.

In an internal email sent to politicians and staffers, the First Minister urged those “in positions of power” to read what women have been saying and “consider whether any of those instances would ever apply to your past or current behaviour”.

The Herald understands only one MSP is being investigated by the SNP.

It comes as it was announced every single one of the Scottish Parliament’s staff – thought to be around 1000 employees – will be asked if they have ever experienced sexual harassment at work.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said an anonymised survey would be sent out to everyone who works in the building, with the results then published. A confidential helpline will also be set up later this week to allow parliamentary staff to report incidents.

In her email, Ms Sturgeon said she had put in place “an additional confidential, independent route to raise concerns” with someone “completely outside the immediate party structure”.

She said victims could contact Lesley Johnston, a solicitor with Kennedys Scotland.

She added: “I believe that this should be a watershed moment in how we perceive and address the issues of sexual harassment and inappropriately sexualised behaviours in the workplace. Rest assured, you will be listened to.”

Speaking after a “very constructive meeting” with party leaders, Mr Macintosh said Holyrood’s “procedures for reporting and investigating harassment” would be revisited, with every political party also set to examine their own internal processes.

He added: “All parties are agreed to an anonymised survey covering all building users here at Holyrood – and I stress, all building users, not just MSPs and staff, but everyone.

“This will help us to understand not only the extent of the problem but the barriers that exist to reporting and challenging such behaviour.”

The Presiding Officer said he had never come across any cases of sexual harassment at Holyrood, but added: “We live in an unfair society, a sexist society, where harassment is present. And we can’t be blind to the idea that it might exist here at the Scottish Parliament.”

Meanwhile, Labour MSP Monica Lennon urged authorities to set up an independent review of the procedures and culture of parliament, informed by women's organisations and trade unions.

She said allegations of sexism and harassment were "sickening but unfortunately not surprising", adding: "Unless we understand how difficult it is for women to come forward with complaints for fear that they will not be believed or supported and recognise that this is a cultural problem that requires a cultural change, then we will never fully resolve this.”

Speaking to parliament, deputy first minister John Swinney insisted all men must examine their behaviour in the wake of the claims.

Allegations of sexual harassment at Holyrood emerged after human-rights lawyer Aamer Anwar said women ranging from MSPs to interns had raised concerns.