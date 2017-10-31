A TRAMS consultant has told how power swayed between different controlling boards until the firm set up to deliver the project was pushed to a "very arms length" position as design and roadworks issues fell behind schedule.

Graeme Bissett, taken on in 2003 as a consultant to Transport Initiatives Edinburgh (Tie) - the firms set up to run the project - on a two days a week basis but who stayed until 2010, said that by 2006 Edinburgh City Council appeared to step back from the firm.

Mr Bissett, earlier reported to have been paid £1,000 a day when initially taken on, told the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry before Lord Hardie that "it was as if there was no ownership between the council and the (council) subsidiary company, Tie Ltd, which created a lot of layers of responsibility and requirements that from my point of view and more importantly, the directors of Tie at the time, felt were inappropriate".

