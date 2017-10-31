Members of the public have been told not to approach a prisoner who has absconded from jail.
Walter Bett, a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow, went missing on Tuesday while he was on an external work placement.
The 39-year-old was last seen around 8.25am in the vicinity of Crow Wood Golf Course in the Muirhead area of the city.
Police, who are appealing for information on his whereabouts, said Bett is around 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build, with short receding brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a black padded jacket, striped navy top, blue jeans and black Nike trainers with red laces and sole. He also had a grey baseball cap and was carrying a rucksack.
In a statement, the force said: "Officers are advising members of the public not to approach Mr Bett if they see him but to contact police."
