FOOTBALLER turned pundit Phil Neville dropped a clanger ahead of Celtic’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich – by tipping Brendan Rodgers’ men to produce not just a shock, but a famous Hampden triumph.

The former Manchester United defender believe the Hoops could shock the Germans and beat them.

Sky Sports Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling said: “I fancy a few goals from Manchester United but see Chelsea struggling at Roma.”

Neville added: “I’m going for Celtic to produce one of those famous Hampden Park nights.”

HeraldScotland: GVs of Celtic Park

Celtic Park... not Hampden

If he was going to go, he would find a empty, dark stadium, as the real action was happening at Parkhead.

Celtic have managed shocks against several of Europe’s top sides in the Champions League at Celtic Park, including Barcelona, AC Milan and Manchester United.

It's not the first time Phil Neville has come under the spotlight for slip ups.

In August, he was trolled on social media after he struggled to count to four while talking on Sky Sports.

The pundit was speaking on Sky's 'The Debate' show alongside Craig Bellamy about Ross Barkley's future.

But while making his point about Barkley, the former England international stumbled as he counted from one to four, much to the amusement of football fans across social media. 

His latest gaffe was meat and drink for the Celtic faithful.