Sir Alex Ferguson joined lung cancer survivors from across Scotland for a film highlighting the benefits of finding the disease early.
The former Manchester United boss dropped in on a five-a-side game in Glasgow, played by lung cancer survivors, their families and clinicians, ahead of Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
The ‘Survive-a-side’ film charts the stories of those diagnosed with lung cancer, and the ways in which they have moved on with life after successful treatment.
In the film, Sir Alex, who fronts the Scottish Government’s Detect Cancer Early (DCE) lung campaign, discusses the loss of his parents to lung cancer, and the importance of Scots seeing their GP if they are aware of any changes to their health.
Sir Alex said: “Lung cancer is a big issue in Scotland, but there’s a lot that can be done to treat it, if it’s found early. The stories of those in the film are testament to that. If you have a cough that lasts for any length of time, don’t take any chances.”
Sir Alex met Jane Grant, 54, a mental health nurse from Wishaw who was successfully treated after being diagnosed with lung cancer in September 2012.
Since the launch of DCE, the percentage of patients diagnosed with the earliest stage of lung cancer has increased by 39.2 per cent.
