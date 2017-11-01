There has been a leap in the number of applications for crisis grants to pay for basics such as food and heating, according to new figures.

Councils saw an 11 per cent rise year on year with 42,005 applications between April and June.

It also emerged 14 per cent of those applications were due to delays in benefit payments.

Most applicants requested support for living expenses, including food and essential heating costs.

Meanwhile, there were 15,915 applications for community care grants over the same period, down by eight per cent compared with the same quarter in the previous year.

The most common request was for help to buy floor coverings, white goods and furniture.

Both grants are provided by the Scottish Welfare Fund, set up in April 2013 by the Scottish Government.

Social security minister Jeane Freeman said: “It is not acceptable that this type of support covering the basic costs of living is needed by so many people.”

“This welfare fund recognises the very real hardships that are being endured every day by families across Scotland and is a lifeline for those struggling to get by.

“We know the impact the UK Government’s harsh welfare cuts is having on people and have repeatedly warned that the chaotic roll-out of Universal Credit, particularly the in-built six-week delay for first payment, is pushing more households into crisis.”

“We will continue to do all we can to support hard-pressed families and individuals, and remain absolutely committed to a welfare system that treats people with respect and dignity.”

Shelter Scotland’s Adam Lang said: “These funds are a vital lifeline of support for many struggling households and today’s figures show once more the human cost to Scotland’s housing crisis, and the daily struggles faced by thousands of households to simply survive.”