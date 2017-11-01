A PIER rebuilt after a devastating fire has been crowned the UK’s best new building.
Hastings Pier, which was built in 1872, was ravaged by fire in 2010. It had closed two years earlier because of storm damage.
The structure, overlooking the English Channel, was rebuilt to a design by dRMM Architects and has been described by judges as a “phoenix risen from the ashes”.
It has been awarded this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).
RIBA president and prize jury chairman Ben Derbyshire said the structure was a “masterpiece of regeneration”.
“The architects and local community have transformed a neglected wreck into a stunning, flexible new pier,” he said. “Local people”, he added, had “taken the initiative, and risk, to create this highly innovative and extraordinary new landmark”.
The pier uses timber reclaimed from the original structure and has scorched wood cladding on its visitor centre.
The City of Glasgow College City Campus, designed by Reiach & Hall Architects and Michael Laird Architects, was on the shortlist for the award.
