An anti-crime body jointly owned by Glasgow council has passed a report to police over the alleged financial conduct by the senior figure who ran the organisation.

Community Safety Glasgow handed over the conclusions of an audit into one-time executive director Phil Walker.

In a statement, a CSG spokesman said: “Following a whistleblow, CSG’s Internal Auditors carried out a wide ranging investigation. The results have been considered by the Board of CSG and have now been submitted to Police Scotland.”

CSG, set up by a previous Labour administration in Glasgow as a charity, runs the city CCTV network and takes the lead on tackling anti-social behaviour such as litter.

Three Glasgow councillors are included on the board, which is chaired by Labour veteran Jim Coleman.

In April, the Herald reported that Mr Walker, who was on a salary of around £100,000 a year, was to leave the organisation without a pay off.

It was claimed that Mr Walker had been interviewed by internal auditors regarding complaints about company vehicles had been used primarily for personal and family use. Issues relating to his management style were also reported as being part of the in-house probe.

It has now emerged that the findings of the audit were passed to Police Scotland recently. Mr Walker resigned in July.

Scottish Tory MSP Annie Wells said: “This is another extremely disappointing development with an organisation which is meant to be focused on tackling crime.

“Council tax payers in Glasgow will expect this situation to rectified immediately so this group can get on with the important work it’s been entrusted with.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we have received an allegation of possible financial irregularities concerning a former member of staff at CSG. Our enquiries, which are at a very early stage, are ongoing."

Mr Walker could not be reached.

Over the last twelve months, other high-profile figures have left the council or its arms-length bodies.

Andy Clark, who was director of services at catering body Cordia, recently quit his £105,000 a year post after a whistleblower made allegations about hospitality he received.

Brian Devlin quit as director of the council’s land and environmental services department after a suspension and, separately, former Jobs and Business Glasgow chief executive Calum Graham was dismissed after a suspension.

Meanwhile, the SNP-run Glasgow council will this week vote on a transparency tsar to review the activities of previous administrations.

Colin Mair was appointed to examine past decisions and practices in the local authority, but the remit of his work will be discussed by councillors on Thursday.

Mair's report to councillors stated: “Given the financial challenges of the next five years, the administration is fully committed to engaging openly with communities of place and communities of interest in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the city.”

“It wants the council’s decisions to be fully explained and for sufficient information to be available for citizens to challenge, or campaign against them, if they wish to do so.”