Twenty-one people have been made redundant after a wind turbine haulage business went into administration due to "severe operational and financial problems".
West of Scotland Heavy Haulage Limited and its associated trading company West of Scotland Storage Limited called in administrators due to unsustainable cashflow problems, rising costs and growing competition.
The business has ceased trading with immediate effect, with 21 staff made redundant while two employees have been retained to help with the administration process.
Founded in 1946 and based in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, West of Scotland Heavy Haulage operated one of the largest fleets of specialist heavy haulage trucks, trailers and low loaders in Scotland.
The company, which had a turnover of about £11 million, had contracts in the renewable, contracting, mining, civil engineering and construction sectors.
Sub-contractors have been appointed by the joint administrators to enable completion of three main contracts.
Joint administrator Tom MacLennan, partner with FRP Advisory, said: "West of Scotland Heavy Haulage and associated company were long-standing providers of specialist heavy haulage vehicles and services across Scotland.
"Unfortunately, the businesses could not overcome severe operational and financial problems, and administration was the only option.
"We will work closely with all agencies including the Redundancy Payments Office to ensure employees receive as much support as possible at this difficult time."
