Glasgow's famous Barras market has been given a New York makeover as filming continues for Benedict Cumberbatch's new TV show Melrose.
The Sherlock actor has been filming around Glasgow over the past few days, with streets in the city centre standing in for Manhattan.
The Barras was transformed to look like a New York meat market on Wednesday, with American signs on the shop fronts.
Period drama Melrose is based on Edward St Aubyn's acclaimed series of semi-autobiographical Patrick Melrose novels.
As well as starring in the titular role, Cumberbatch will serve as the executive producer.
The series - a joint venture by Sky Atlantic and Showtime - has been written by One Day author David Nicholls and stars Luther and Game Of Thrones actress Indira Varma.
It is thought the series will air in 2018 and will also be shot in locations in London and the south of France.
