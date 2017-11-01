BAYERN Munich fans have been praised after appearing to support the scrapping of Scottish legislation aimed at tackling bigotry at football matches.

Fans raised a banner during the German side's 2-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League saying: "Repeal the OBA.."

The Scottish Parliament is currently considering the call And the call to repeal the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Scotland (2012) Act.

Police Scotland has said the singing of offensive songs at football matches has been cut by the introduction of the anti-sectarianism laws.

And assistant chief constable (ACC) Bernard Higgins has said that "potentially the repeal of the Act would be interpreted by some people as a lifting of restrictions on their behaviour which possibly may lead to some regression to previous behaviour."

But the football supporters campaign group Fans Against Criminalisation in calling for the scrapping of the Act says all charges made under it should be dropped and that all fans convicted under the law, who could not have been convicted under any other legislation should "at least" have the right to appeal. It says the Act wrongly targets fans and is "fundamentally illiberal and unnecessarily restricts freedom of expression".

FAC said in response to the Bayern Munich fans' banner: "A massive thank you to the Bayern Munich supporters for their solidarity with fans in Scotland. This legislation embarrasses our country."

The legislation came into force in 2012 following the Old Firm “shame game” between Rangers and Celtic in 2011.

It outlaws the singing of songs which "a reasonable person would be likely to consider offensive" and which "would be likely to incite public disorder".

The law was passed by the then-SNP majority government but has been widely criticised by football fans.