A FORMER Scottish Conservative general election hopeful has been accused of sexually assaulting a journalist.
Stuart Cullen, who unsuccessfully ran for the Glasgow North constituency earlier this year, is at the centre of an allegation dating back to his time at Oxford University.
Lou Stoppard, a journalist based in London, said she had been assaulted by Mr Cullen when she was a "naive" 18-year-old.
Loading article content
The claim comes as allegations of sexual harassment and abuse continue to rock Westminster in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
Ms Stoppard said she never reported Mr Cullen at the time because of a lack of a "robust support network".
Inspired to share her story on the back of recent allegations in Westminster, she raised fears the politician will be given a "safe seat to run in the next election".
A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “We take allegations like these extremely seriously.
“Mr Cullen has been suspended with immediate effect, subject to further inquiry.
“We would encourage anyone to report such allegations to the police.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.