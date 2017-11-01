Scottish independence has scared off people from joining regiments north of the border, a former armed forces minister has suggested.
Conservative Sir Mike Penning was labelled "pathetic" in the Commons chamber after questioning if this was one of the reasons for why there is a struggle to recruit for Scottish infantry regiments.
SNP defence spokesman Stewart McDonald denied moves for independence are putting off recruits.
Loading article content
Speaking during a Labour-led debate on armed forces pay, Sir Mike said: "One area where we're desperately short in our recruiting, and struggling to recruit, is in the Scottish infantry regiments. This is an unusual event.
"Have you any idea why people in Scotland don't want to join the infantry, or is it something to do with that they're frightened they'll be dragged out the British army into an independent Scottish army?"
One SNP MP could be heard saying: "That's pathetic."
Mr McDonald described Sir Mike as a "thoughtful" MP before replying: "To answer his question bluntly, no, the threat of independence is not what's putting off recruits."
He also added MPs had raised other "serious" issues which are affecting recruitment, saying: "Even if Scotland was independent tomorrow, England needs a strong army because that'd also be in our interests.
"So I'm not interested in a constitutional bun fight."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?