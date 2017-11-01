AN AMBULANCE has burst into flames outside Glasgow's Stobhill Hospital.

Firefighters were called to the blaze this afternoon, which happened outside one of the entrances to the Springburn hospital just before 2pm.

The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time and nobody is believed to have been injured.

A witness reported hearing an explosion and seeing "thick, black smoke".

A spokesman from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 1.50pm on Wednesday, November 1 to reports of an ambulance on fire outside Stobhill Hospital, Glasgow.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are using high powered hoses to tackle and extinguish the flames."

Crews currently remain in attendance.