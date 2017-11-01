The driver in New York’s deadly vehicle attack had been planning it for weeks and did it “in the name of Isis”, a New York police department official has said.
Deputy Commissioner John Miller made the remarks at a briefing on Wednesday by city, state and US federal officials.
School in lower Manhattan in New York">(Martin Speechley/AP)
Loading article content
He said there were “multiple knives” in addition to imitation guns displayed by the attacker, who was wounded by a police officer.
Hundreds of detectives worked through the night following the Tuesday attack.
Among other things, they’ve been “meticulously” collecting security video along the road that the suspect used before mowing down people on a bike path next to the World Trade Centre, killing eight people.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.