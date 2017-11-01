THE UK’s leading research-focused universities are injecting nearly £87 billion into the national economy every year, a major new study has revealed.
The aggregate contribution to the nation’s economic wealth generated by the 24 Russell Group universities equates to eight months’ UK-wide expenditure on the NHS and shows the importance of their role post-Brexit.
The £86.8 billion figure is contained in a new study on the short, medium and longer-term impact of Russell Group universities by the respected economic research consultancy, London Economics.
Its authors have undertaken the most comprehensive and detailed analysis to date of the group’s combined net contribution by calculating the impact of their teaching and learning activities, their world-renowned research, their spending on goods, services and people, and their value as a major exporter through the income generated from overseas students.
The total economic impact calculations are based on a snapshot of a single academic year 2015/16.
Among the key findings in are that Russell Group universities support a total of 261,000 full-time equivalent jobs – more than the population of Aberdeen.
Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, Principal of the University of Glasgow and Chair of the Russell Group, said: "This analysis provides compelling evidence that our research-intensive universities are critical to the future prosperity of the United Kingdom.
“As we continue to recover from the financial crisis and carve out our position in a post-Brexit world, it serves as a reminder that higher education represents a smart investment in the country’s future.
"This new study throws into sharp relief how Russell Group universities are engines of growth and drivers of innovation in their local and regional economies.
"They will have a central role to play in delivering the government’s industrial strategy ambitions."
