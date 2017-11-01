Police are on the scene of a “serious injury accident” involving a taxi and pedestrians in central London.
Scotland Yard said the incident on Southampton Street, Covent Garden, is not thought to be terrorist related.
Officers were called at just after 5pm to reports of a taxi in collision with pedestrians.
Loading article content
We continue to work at RTC in WC2. Taxi driver stopped at scene. Await update re injuries https://t.co/S55120TVlf pic.twitter.com/gPhmqrogpS
— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 1, 2017
London Ambulance Service said it had crews at the scene.
The driver stopped at the scene and had been detained, police said.
“We are aware of injuries but await further confirmation,” a Scotland Yard spokesman added.
“This is being treated as a serious road traffic collision, and not thought to be terrorist related.”
We're aware of an incident in #CoventGarden & have crews on scene. We will provide more information as soon as we have it.
— London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) November 1, 2017
Photographs on social media showed a black taxi on the pavement behind orange roadworks barriers outside the Jubilee Market Hall.
A number of bystanders appeared to be helping injured people on the ground beside the vehicle.
Witness Ed Hoppitt posted: “Just came within meters of being hit by a vehicle that mounted the pavement and ploughed into people. #CoventGarden people down under taxi.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.