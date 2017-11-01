President Donald Trump’s administration considers the truck driver who mowed down and killed eight people on a New York cycle path to be an “enemy combatant”, the White House has said.
Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Mr Trump is open to sending the attacker to the US prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
(PA Graphics)
Loading article content
She said the actions of the attacker justify the enemy combatant label, and while Mr Trump is not calling on him to be moved to Guantanamo Bay he “certainly would support it if he felt like that was the best move”.
Tuesday’s truck attack happened near the World Trade Centre and left at least 12 people injured.
Officials say the attacker was shot and wounded by police and has yet to be charged, and Ms Sanders said it has not been decided whether to move him out of the civilian justice system.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.