An MSP has hit out at a presenter after she was asked whether she was a victim of harassment on live television.

Maree Todd, an SNP MSP for the Highlands and Islands, described the line of questioning during a politics programme on BBC 2 in Scotland as "completely inappropriate".

The exchange with presenter Gordon Brewer happened as Ms Todd and three other Holyrood politicians were interviewed on Wednesday's Politics Scotland show.

It came a day after it was announced an anonymised survey of all staff will be carried out as part of a series of measures unveiled by the Scottish Parliament, Government and parties in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse at Holyrood.

Mr Brewer asked: "Have you ever been the victim of anything like this or have you been told of people who are?"

Ms Todd replied: "I think that's a completely inappropriate question.

"We are trying to create an environment where it is perfectly possible for women to come forward and talk about these issues.

"That is about as appropriate as me asking you whether you have ever harassed anyone."

Ms Todd later referred to a clip of the exchange on Twitter and wrote: "Live on air. Not on."

SNP colleagues including Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham and MPs Alison Thewliss and Mhairi Black tweeted to congratulate the MSP for her response.

Some opposition politicians also backed the move.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: "Late to this, but absolutely spot on by @MareeToddSNP - not appropriate and very well handled."

Green MSP John Finnie, who was one of the other politicians being interviewed, wrote on Twitter: "I fully support my colleague @MareeToddSNP's measured response to what was a wholly unacceptable question."

The BBC has been contacted for comment.