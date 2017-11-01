Glass half full

THE STUC Women's Conference took place in Glenrothes this week where guest speaker Susan Morrison commented on a teacher who had told the delegates that teachers were under such stress these days that many reached for a glass of wine when they got home. "If I was a teacher," said stand-up Susan, "I'd be pouring it over my cornflakes in the morning."

Toying with us

HARD to keep track of all the allegations of sexual wrongdoings at Westminster just now. A reader sees the headline on Sky News "Theresa May demands reforms as sex toy minister investigated" and tells us: "Until now I never even realised we had a minister for sex toys."

Lesson learned

READER John Lawson in West Kilbride was on the train into Glasgow the other morning when he noticed two young women using the time to prepare for a university tutorial. Says John: "They were using their phones for their research when one of them, giving her thumbs a rest for a moment, shared with her friend, 'It must have been terrible in the old days – you had to know stuff'."

Leed him on

OUR mention of the great footballer Jim Baxter reminded Paul O'Sullivan: "In the late-1960s Baxter was called for an interview with Leeds United, the most successful club in England at the time. Manager Don Revie, trying to put pressure on Baxter, said, 'I've been asking around about you. It seems that football comes a long way behind birds, booze and fast cars in your list of priorities'.

"'You're remarkably well informed,' replied Slim Jim."

She nose you know

TALES of GPs continued. Says John Leonard: "I was a GP in Falkirk and one day I called in a four-year-old for her appointment who was attending with her grandmother. The child took one look at me and announced in a loud voice, 'See gran, I told you it was the doctor with the big nose we're seeing today'.

"The poor grandmother was mortified but it still makes me smile years later. Oh and as a point of interest, the child wasn't wrong!"

What a Bute-y

HOLIDAY website Tripadvisor includes forums where folk can ask questions about their holiday destinations which are usually answered by helpful locals. However one traveller asked this week: "Do I need a passport to travel to the Isle of Bute from England?" As someone replied: "No passport needed, but do make sure you get vaccinations to protect you from all the wild haggises that roam free on Bute."

No hanging around

ONE of the most stylish reasons given for a restaurant being closed was displayed in the window of Rogano in Glasgow on Tuesday where a notice stated: "We have decided to close today as traditionally on Hallowe'en it is believed this time of year is also when the walls between our world and the spirit world are thin and porous enough to enable spirits to pass through. It is said that the son of Rogano founder James Henry Roger hanged himself in one of the cloakrooms and some senior staff members swear that his ghost still haunts the place."

Sure beats staff shortages or burst pipes.

Trump that

AND news on Hallowe'en from Cumbernauld where local resident David Steel tells us a young boy came to his door dressed as Donald Trump with glowing orange skin and announced that he was going to build a wall around Cumbernauld and make it great again. Suggests David: "Building a wall around Cumbernauld might make the rest of Scotland great again rather than vice versa."