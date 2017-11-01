A US senator has warned that Russian cyber operatives are "setting up shop" in Scotland to bolster support for a second independence referendum.

Senator Angus King told a Washington hearing into Russian interference in last year's US presidential election that Scotland was also on the Kremlin's target list.

He told the Senate Intelligence Committee: "We know the Russians were involved in the French election. We know that they were involved in the German elections. We are now learning they were involved in the separation of Spain.

