A US senator has warned that Russian cyber operatives are "setting up shop" in Scotland to bolster support for a second independence referendum.
Senator Angus King told a Washington hearing into Russian interference in last year's US presidential election that Scotland was also on the Kremlin's target list.
He told the Senate Intelligence Committee: "We know the Russians were involved in the French election. We know that they were involved in the German elections. We are now learning they were involved in the separation of Spain.
Loading article content
"And my understanding is they've set up shop in Scotland which is talking about an independence vote from Great Britain. This is a sophisticated worldwide strategy. It hasn't stopped and it won't stop."
A senior MP yesterday demanded answers from Facebook on whether Russians were using the social network to cause discord in Scotland.
Damian Collins, the chairman of the digital, culture, media and sport committee, said he would press the company on the matter as part of the committee's investigation into the impact of fake news on British politics.
He said: "We are interested in any political activity on Facebook in the UK which has been driven by Russian backed organisations. "We will certainly be asking Facebook about this as part of our inquiry into the power of fake news to disrupt our democracy."
The warning from the US came as Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, told MPs he had seen no evidence of Russian interference in British elections or referendums so far.
He told the Foreign Affairs select committee: “I haven’t seen any evidence of that.” Told that he seemed uncertain after giving a slow response, he added: “No, I haven’t seen it. Not a sausage ... nyet, nyet, nyet.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?