It was ironic that a politician who served under two women and two male Tory Prime Ministers - should see his career ruined by his alleged behaviour towards women.

Few cabinet ministers can claim to have served under four Tory Prime Ministers - but that's exactly what Sir Michael Fallon achieved in a remarkable career until it ended with his resignation on Wednesday night.

He served under Margaret Thatcher, John Major - before the Tories got back into power, under David Cameron from 2010 and stayed on, as Defence Secretary, under successor Theresa May.

Loading article content