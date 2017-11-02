TWO cases of sexual harassment have taken place at the nation's leading arts funder, Creative Scotland.

The "historical" complaints were handled with "internal procedures", the arts funder admitted last night.

The cases are believed to have occurred several years ago.

However the body, which funds the nation's arts companies and artists, has provided little detail of the cases to protect the identities of those involved.

The complaints of harassment involved staff at the arts funding organisation, which is based in Edinburgh.

It was not revealed whether anyone was disciplined or dismissed because of the allegations.

However the police were not involved in either case.

A spokesman said the incidents were dealt with "swiftly and appropriately through our internal processes."

The spokesman said: "Since its inception in 2010, two historical issues of this type have been reported to Creative Scotland and these have been dealt with through internal procedures."

Janet Archer, the chief executive of Creative Scotland, has spoken out against bullying and sexual harassment.

The issue of sexual harassment and assault in the cultural world has come to the fore in recent weeks following the revelations made about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein is being investigated by four police departments, after multiple and detailed allegations and complaints of sexual harassment, assault and rape have been made against the disgraced producer.

The widening circle of revelations has included other figures in the cultural world, and led to a debate about the culture of the entertainment and arts industries.

The Metropolitan police in London are investigating 11 separate allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein from seven different women.

Ms Archer, who has been chief executive since 2013, said: "Creative Scotland condemns discriminatory behaviour of any kind.

"Bullying and sexual harassment should be called out and confronted wherever it occurs, without exception.

"We should all make sure the right support and support structures are in place to ensure this happens."

Creative Scotland was formed in 2010 as a merger between the old Scottish Arts Council and the film funding body, Scottish Screen.

Vicky Featherstone, the former artistic director of the National Theatre of Scotland, and who is now artistic director of the Royal Court Theatre in London has spoken out about the issue this week.

She hailed the bravery of alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein as “opening floodgates” for people to speak out against stars.

Ms Featherstone, praised alleged victims of sex assault for speaking out and said it marked “a very important moment for us all throughout society, not just in our industry.”