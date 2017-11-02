ABANDONED hill villages and colliery brass bands, both legacies of a once thriving coal industry, are to play a central role in a scheme to renew the industrialised heartland of East Ayrshire.

The Coalfield Community Landscape Partnership, which reconnects communities with the landscape by creating opportunities for leisure, tourism, skills and training, is in line for £2.56m of National Lottery funding.

The Landscape Partnership area covers 100 square miles (250sq km) between the river valleys of the Lugar and the Doon and includes some of the highest levels of deprivation in Scotland.

Although scarred by bings and spoil heaps, it contains eight Special Scientific Interest sites including two internationally important designated sites, Airds Moss Special Area of Conservation and the Muirkirk and Lowther Uplands Special Protection Area, breeding grounds for hen harriers and short-eared owls.

It is hoped the scheme’s approach will encourage people to work together, through many interlinked projects, to tackle the environmental needs of their local landscape, conserving and restoring the natural and built heritage while celebrating the history and heritage of the area.

Potential projects include a trail interpreting the lost mining villages, restoration works to the banks of the River Lugar, new walking and cycle paths and apprenticeships in landscape management.

Douglas Reid, leader of East Ayrshire Council, said: "This is fantastic news for East Ayrshire and will allow us to work up the detail of our ambitious scheme, devised in partnership with our communities. This wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of our wonderful partners, East Ayrshire Leisure Trust, Central Scotland Green Network, Forest Enterprise Scotland, Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere and Scottish Natural Heritage.

"We will be able to realise our ambitions, carrying out work in our coalfield communities which would not otherwise have proved possible.”

Lucy Casot, head of Heritage Lottery Fund in Scotland, said: "The industrial character of East Ayrshire means that people often don’t recognise that its natural resources and meandering rivers make it rich in both built and natural heritage.

"The Coalfield Communities Landscape Partnership will help people reconnect with their natural heritage, strengthening their sense of pride and inspiring stewardship of the land around them.”