ABANDONED hill villages and colliery brass bands, both legacies of a once thriving coal industry, are to play a central role in a scheme to renew the industrialised heartland of East Ayrshire.

The Coalfield Community Landscape Partnership, which reconnects communities with the landscape by creating opportunities for leisure, tourism, skills and training, is in line for £2.56m of National Lottery funding.

The Landscape Partnership area covers 100 square miles (250sq km) between the river valleys of the Lugar and the Doon and includes some of the highest levels of deprivation in Scotland.

