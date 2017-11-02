A COUPLE on a walking holiday in Cambodia have stumbled across an injured homeless man who told them he was from Scotland and is trying to get home.
Robbie Tarran and Sarah Robertson, from Aberdeen, were walking through Siem Reap on Wednesday when they spotted homeless Scot, Gary Mereno.
Gary, 44, told the couple he lived in Glasgow and was born on April 17, 1973.
He also said he has been sleeping rough on the streets for two years and has no money, no shoes and can barely walk due to an accident.
He wouldn't tell Robbie or Sarah what happened to him, but the couple noticed his legs were cut and looked infected.
The only detail he kept telling them was that his passport had been stolen and he "wants to go home."
According to Robbie, in a post shared on his Facebook page, the Foreign Office won't help Gary until a family member or friend that can financially help him is found.
Robbie and Sarah promised Gary they would share his plight on Facebook to try and find someone who knows him.
Robbie posted pictures of Gary on his Facebook page, which has now had over 23,200 shares.
