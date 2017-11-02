The Great Pyramid has been shrouded in mystery for millennia, but now a long-held secret of its structure might be known thanks to particle physics.An apparent void lying undiscovered deep within the ancient Wonder of the World was found by scientists who had been mapping it using cosmic-ray based imaging.

The internal structure is located above the Grand Gallery – that links two of the Pyramid’s chambers – and traces a similar route for at least 30 metres, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

While the precise design and purpose of the space is unknown, it was hailed by the team of academics as the biggest discovery inside the Giza landmark since the 19th century.

