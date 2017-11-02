THE impact of cuts to education budgets is the biggest problem facing schools, primary headteachers have warned.

The Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) raised the issue in its submission to a Scottish Government consultation on whether the funding models for schools should change.

There has been a concern different councils fund schools in different ways.

However, the AHDS warned the biggest issue was the reduced amount of funding being allocated to education.

Its submission said: “It is clear that there is a shortage of funding in schools at present which severely restricts the ability of schools to deliver the quality experiences which we aspire to.

“Even the best organised devolved school management systems or any successor scheme will not overcome this.”

The union also raised concerns about the need for business managers in every school to support any shift to direct funding.

“This change would bring the need for additional training for school management teams and for business managers to be available to all schools.”

School Leaders Scotland, which represents secondary headteachers, called for a shake-up of pay scales warning that without additional responsibility should come with greater financial rewards.

Its submission states: “We are acutely aware of the difficulties which currently exist in recruiting headteachers.

“While we support much of what is contained within this review we frame all our comments within the context of our wish to see a review of salaries to provide financial reward commensurate with responsibilities and expectations.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said there had been 94 responses to the consultation.

He added: “Analysis of the responses is currently being undertaken and the government will publish its response to the consultation in due course.”