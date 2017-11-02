BENEDICT Cumberbatch, still sporting an eye patch, leaves a Glasgow building that doubles up as a 1980s New York hotel on the final day of filming a TV drama.
The Sherlock star, who plays playboy Patrick Melrose in Sky Atlantic’s Melrose, had also been spotted in the city centre wearing the eye-piece earlier in the week.
After Thursday’s rain storms, the crew were blessed with bright sunshine and warm temperatures more akin to a summer’s day in the Big Apple. Hundreds of students took time away from their studies to watch yesterday’s action.
Loading article content
After wrapping up the scenes in Cochrane Street, with yellow cabs and other American cars in the background, Cumberbatch hugged extras and his crew who cheered loudly.
Earlier this week, Cumberbatch filmed in St Vincent Street, which became ‘Madison Avenue’ complete with yellow ‘don’t walk’ traffic lights over the real ones and outside a hot dog stand.
Cochrane Street was the backdrop to Brad Pitt’s flop zombie movie World War Z, which was set in Philadelphia, a few years ago. Melrose will be shown next year.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?