A couple were amazed when they spotted a super-rare albino squirrel scurrying around the garden - one of just 50 in the UK.
B&B owners Martin and Andrea Anderson were confused when guests pointed out a "white ferret" - but soon realised it was actually a white squirrel.
They managed to capture photographs of the critter outside Craigatin House Courtyard in Pitlochry, Perthshire.
it is estimated there are only 50 across the country, though some claim there are even less.
Martin said: "An American couple had asked if we got wild ferrets here. I was a bit confused, but they explained they had seen a white ferret on the ground.
"When I saw it I realised it was a white squirrel. I couldn't believe it. We get a lot of red ones here which is rare enough, so to see a white one I was completely shocked."
White squirrels are either albino or born with leucism, a mutated gene which turns them white but keeps their eyes black.
Just a handful of the UK's five million squirrels suffer with the mutation.
Experts say that white squirrels are more vulnerable to attack from predators as they have no natural camouflage.
Martin said the white ball of fluff spent most of its time foraging for food in their garden.
