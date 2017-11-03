President Donald Trump’s Twitter account briefly disappeared on Thursday after it was deactivated by a customer support worker on their last day.
Shortly before 7pm on Thursday (11pm UK time) reports surfaced suggesting the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist”.
The account was restored by 7.03pm and Twitter took responsibility for the outage.
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
In a statement, the company initially said Mr Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error” by one of its employees but restored 11 minutes later.
Twitter later said the deactivation “was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day”.
“We are conducting a full internal review,” the company said.
A spokesman for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
