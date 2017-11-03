Tory MP Michael Fabricant has joked he may need to resign after an awkward appearance on Celebrity First Dates.
The politician endured an excruciating date with fantasy novelist Jan on the special edition of the Channel 4 dating programme for charity Stand Up To Cancer.
At one point his date commented on his sexuality and said that “the wig is a bit of a giveaway”, before she told him to “get rid of it”.
Loading article content
Even Mr Fabricant himself was left cringing as he live-tweeted during the show’s airing.
😮 OMG. I am cringing with embarrassment at my appearance in #FirstDatesI will have to resign after this!
— Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 2, 2017
He wrote: “OMG. I am cringing with embarrassment at my appearance in #FirstDates. I will have to resign after this!”
"Boris Johnson has got white hair, pink eyes and a white flabby face." -— Ryan JL (@RyanJL) November 2, 2017
Michael Fabricant didn't hold back #CelebrityFirstDates pic.twitter.com/5woKrLACVh
He later added: “And what are those red rings round my eyes? Who did the make-up???”
There’s still more of me folks.It gets even worse.#FirstDates
— Michael Fabricant (@Mike_Fabricant) November 2, 2017
However, viewers on Twitter seemed to warm to the exuberant MP, labelling him “unique” and defended him over Jan’s comments.
@janetoo told Mr Fabricant: “I think you are great (for a conservative)!!.”
@Alexishere1236 posted: “@Mike_Fabricant absolutely loved you on first dates. Very funny and one of my favorite MPs.”
You came across has someone who was up for a laugh,shame your date didn’t 👍
— Mark Davies (@staffscanary1) November 2, 2017
@Staffscanary1 wrote: “You came across has someone who was up for a laugh, shame your date didn’t.”
@Mike_Fabricant absolutely loved you on first dates. Very funny and one of my favorite MPs
— Alex Hall (@alexishere1236) November 2, 2017
@Lulubellrunner tweeted: “I thought you were great. That lady was really rather unpleasant.”
Other celebrities appearing on Thursday night’s special episode included singer Sinitta, radio DJ Roman Kemp and former newsreader Jan Leeming.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.